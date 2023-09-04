Catherine Allen Contributes To Atd's Organization Development Handbook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Catherine Allen authors Part 4. Leadership Preparedness, Chapter 14: A Holistic Approach to Developing a Leader's Soft Skills When employees understand what specific skills their employers value, why they are relevant to the company's success ... they will have greater clarity and motivation to learn and grow those skills.” - Catherine Allen, Co-Founders of AO People PartnersWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ATD's Organization Development Handbook is a tactical, hands-on book for those in learning and development. While many books and textbooks exist on organization development (OD) -- the effort to improve an organization's capability through the alignment of strategy, structure, people, rewards, metrics, and management processes -- this volume is the first of its kind to address OD from the talent development and, specifically, L&D perspective.
Edited by OD practitioner and expert Brian J. Flores, who after a 13-year career focused on L&D in roles at Apple and Performics, pivoted to organization development roles with Zoom, CommerceHub, and most recently Zebra Technologies, this volume includes contributions from in house experts and consultant contributors from the OD field. Catherine Allen , co-founder and CEO of AO People Partners, a company dedicated to inspiring and supporting the conscipractice of people development in the workplace, is one such contributor. She authored Part 4. Leadership Preparedness, Chapter 14: A Holistic Approach to Developing a Leader's Soft Skills.
Chapter 14 identifies the core soft skills required to lead in today's world of work and examines some of the human and organizational dynamics and challenges at play in soft skill development. Finally, it looks at the shifts in mindset and approach organizations will need to make to more reliably build soft skills for leaders and all employees.
With over 25 years of experience working as an organizational and people skills development practitioner and executive coach, Catherine specializes in helping executive leaders and teams own, model, and drive business and people development integration in their organizations. She is the co-author of Conscious, Capable, and Ready to Contribute: How Employee Development Can Become the Highest Form of Social Contribution.
To order a copy of ATD's Organization Development Handbook go to td.org/book/atds-organization-development-handbook .
