Microalgae Market Will Reach Usd 1,485.1 Million By 2028 | Explore The Latest Trend And Opportunity

Microalare microscopic organisms that are unicellular and can exist individually, in chains, or groups.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global MicroalMarket Size was valued at $977.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,485.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4%. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, and is estimated to be dominant throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is estimated grow at a significant CAGR of 6.7%. North America and Europe collectively accounted for around a hefty share in 2020.

Key players in the Microalhave adopted product launch and expansion as their key strategies to stay competitive in the market. Key players profiled in the report include include Algenol Biotech, Cellana Inc., Cyanotech Corporation, DIC Corporation, E.I.D Parry ltd, Fuqing King DnarSpirulina Co. Ltd., Kent BioEnergy Corporation, Taau Australia Pty Ltd., Holdings, Inc., and Astareal AB

The microalmarket is subject to stable growth in the coming years. Growth of the market is attributed to growing application of algal protein in dietary supplements and food industry. Moreover, algal protein is not considered an animal protein source, hence is perfect for consumption among vegan population. Furthermore, microalhave multiple applications in cosmetics and feed industries. Both feed and cosmetics industry have experienced a surge in growth in the recent decade, which has increased demand for such products on a global level and resulted in increase in demand for microalgae.

The microalmarket has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into spirulina, chlorella, dunaliella salina, and aphanizomenon flos-aquae. On the basis of application, it is divided into dietary supplements, food/feed, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others. Furthermore, it includes revenue generated from sales of Microalacross North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Based on type, the spirulina segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as chlorella, dunaliella salina, and aphanizomenon flos-aquae.

On the basis of application, the food/feed segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market. However, the dietary supplements segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

However, uncertainties in climatic conditions leading to problems in alproduction act as restraint for the market growth. On the contrary, breakthroughs in microalproduction technology and growing adoption of microalin the fortified food sector is expected to provide opportunities for growth of the microalmarket in the coming years.

