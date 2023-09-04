Iraq Approves Final Settlement With Exxonmobil

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has received approval from the Ministerial Energy Council (Recommendation 23067/T) for a final settlement with ExxonMobil .
This settlement, known as the "Settlement Agreement," resolves longstanding disputes arising from the service contract for the West Qurna oilfield project between Basra Oil Company (BOC) and US-based oil giant.
The agreement excludes tax disputes mentioned in paragraphs 1-14 of the settlement.
