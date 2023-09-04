Iraq Approves Final Settlement With Exxonmobil

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has received approval from the Ministerial Energy Council (Recommendation 23067/T) for a final settlement with ExxonMobil .

This settlement, known as the "Settlement Agreement," resolves longstanding disputes arising from the service contract for the West Qurna oilfield project between Basra Oil Company (BOC) and US-based oil giant.

The agreement excludes tax disputes mentioned in paragraphs 1-14 of the settlement.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)