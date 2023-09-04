Qantas Chief Alan Joyce Quits Early, Amid Customer Fury At The Airline

A Qantas statement early Tuesday said the CEO had advised the board he was doing this“to help the company accelerate its renewal”.

Joyce has been under sustained attack over the airline's poor service, high prices, and customers' difficulty in retrieving flight credits. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has launched legal action against Qantas for continuing to sell tickets on flights already cancelled.

Last week Joyce was subjected to a ferocigrilling in the senate inquiry into the cost of living. Later in the week Qantas scrapped the expiry date for flight credits.

The spotlight on Qantas has intensified with the Albanese government's refusal to let Qatar Airways have additional flights on the routes it requested – seen as a decision to protect Qantas, which lobbied against the extra flights. Several state Labor government have urged the decision be reversed.

Qantas CEO-designate VaneHudson will assume the role of Managing Director and Group CEO on Wednesday.

Joyce said:

He said he left Qantas, where he has been chief executive for 15 years, with a lot to be proud of.

Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder said: "Alan has always had the best interests of Qantas front and centre, and today shows that. On behalf of the Board, we sincerely thank him for his leadership through some enormchallenges and for thinking well-ahead on opportunities like ultra long-haul travel.”

Goyder said the transition came at“a challenging time” for the airline and for its people.

“We have an important job to do in restoring the public's confidence in the kind of company we are, and that's what the Board is focused on, and what the management under Vanessa's leadership will do,” Goyder said.

On Friday Qantas notified the ASX that Joyce had been given a total of $10.8 million in shares under a COVID retention scheme and for long-term bonuses from 2020-22, which he had deferred.

Recently Joyce sold a large packet of Qantas shares.