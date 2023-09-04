Nbu Sells $638M On Interbank Market In Past Week

These are the results of currency interventions published on the central bank's website , Ukrinform reports.

Between August 28 and August September 1, 2023, the National Bank sold $638.32 million and purchased $0.15 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.

Since the start of 2023, the regulator sold $16.845 billion and purchased $195.36 million.

As reported by Ukrinform, the National Bank sold $26.38 billion and EUR 1.789 billion, as well as purchased $3.27 billion and EUR 110.97 million on the interbank foreign exchange market in 2022.