Nbu Sells $638M On Interbank Market In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sold more than $638 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.
These are the results of currency interventions published on the central bank's website , Ukrinform reports.
Between August 28 and August September 1, 2023, the National Bank sold $638.32 million and purchased $0.15 million on the interbank foreign exchange market. Read also: Prices in Ukraine“more or less stable” despite war - economist
Since the start of 2023, the regulator sold $16.845 billion and purchased $195.36 million.
As reported by Ukrinform, the National Bank sold $26.38 billion and EUR 1.789 billion, as well as purchased $3.27 billion and EUR 110.97 million on the interbank foreign exchange market in 2022.
