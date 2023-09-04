Qatar's Basketball Team To Kick Off Fiba Asia U-16 Championship Journey Facing Saudi Arabia

Doha, Qatar: The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced the group placements of the sixteen teams competing in the 2023 FIBA Asia U-16 Championship, hosted by Doha from September 17 to 24.

Qatar placed in Group B, alongside Iran, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The other placements are Australia, India, Lebanon and Sri Lanka (Group A), New Zealand, Korea, Bahrain and Jordan (Group C) and the Philippines, China, Malaysia and Kazakhstan (Group D).

The matches of the 7th FIBA Asia U-16 Championship are set to be held at the Al Gharafa and the Al Rayyan sports halls.

The schedule of the matches was also announced, and the Qatari team will kick off their journey facing Saudi Arabia on September 17. The team will then face Japan the following day and will conclude the Group Phase facing Iran on September 19.

All of the three matches are set to be held at the Al Gharafa sports hall.

The first and second matches played in the 2023 FIBA Asia U-16 Championship will see Australia facing India and Lebanon facing Sri Lanka.

Qatar hosted the 6th Asian Basketball Championship back in 2022, after a 5-year suspension due to COVID-19. The sixth edition saw Australia win the title for the second time in a row.