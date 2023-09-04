Speaker Of The Lebanese House Of Representatives Meets Qatari Ambassador

Beirut: The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Lebanese Republic HE Nabih Berri met today with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

