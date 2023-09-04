Ukraine: Defence Minister Submits Resignation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 4 (Petra) -- Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov officially submitted his resignation to the Parliament of Ukraine on Monday.
According to the Ukrainian News Agency, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he would present in parliament a motion to dismiss Reznikov from the post of defence minister and appoint Rustam Amirov, who is currently the head of the Ukrainian State Property Fund, in his stead.
MENAFN04092023000117011021ID1107006026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.