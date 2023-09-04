'Harassment Levelled At Partisan Work Has Become Non-Existent,' Says Interior Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 4 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya said Monday during a discussion on political reforms and political party law with governors, "The government is committed to supporting all parties."
During the discussion at the Interior Ministry HQ, Faraya noted the "importance" of the political modernisation vision, noting the royal directive to support political reforms in the country.
He said political modernisation is a vision of His Majesty King Abdullah, whereby a committee that comprised all parties and the different groups of society was formed to offer recommendations on constitutional amendments.
Faraya said Parties Law states that "Jordanians have the right to establish parties and join them by the provisions of the Constitution and this law," noting that the Political Parties Law "criminalised" assaulting Jordanians based on their party affiliation.
He explained that the so-called "harassment levelled at partisan work has become non-existent," adding that "our job is to enforce the law. We will not allow violations."
"The Ministry of Interior is working to support the efforts of the Independent Election Commission, all official institutions and the civil society in political awareness," Faraya said.
