Shmyhal Chairs Meeting On Improving Business Climate, Anti-Corruption Reforms

The Prime Minister said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed measures to deregulate and improve the business climate, improve the banking system and insurance, develop the public procurement system, corporate, anti-corruption and judicial reforms. These are changes that are primarily aimed at building a strong and developed Ukraine, as well as strengthening European integration and relations with the EU," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the implementation of these steps also paves the way for the implementation of Ukraine Facility programme worth EUR 50 billion for four years.

The meeting participants summarized the provisional results of the work and coordinated further steps.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is changing and getting closer to Europe, stressing that all branches of the government are working on this goal every day.

As reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has repeatedly underscored that Ukraine's course towards the EU is unchanged. On this path, internal work on reforming the country is extremely important.