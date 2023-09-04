Almost 50,000 Ukrainians Involved In 'Army Of Recovery' Project

The State Employment Service posted on Telegram that as of September 4, 2023, starting from October 1, 2022, 49,927 Ukrainians from 19 regions have been engaged in public works as part of the project.

Most unemployed people were involved in the project in Kharkiv (9,502), Poltava (7,461), Donetsk (5,845), Kyiv (5,413), and Chernihiv (5,365) regions.

The government has already allocated UAH 305 million to pay wages for performing public works as part of the project.

As reported, the Army of Recovery project was launched by the government in the autumn of 2022 to involve people, who temporarily lost their jobs, in rebuilding the country through public works. The payment for such work cannot be lower than the minimum wage - UAH 6,700.