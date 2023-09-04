President Awards Servicemen Of Donetsk Operational Group

This was reported by the press service of the President's Office, according to Ukrinform.

During a working trip to Donetsk region, President Zelensky presented state awards to Ukrainian defenders who are repelling the enemy's invasion as part of the Donetsk operational and tactical group.

“Powerful people who defend our country. Dear officers, soldiers, and everyone who defends the life of Ukraine at the risk of their lives. I want to greet you all today, to thank you, to shake hands. I want to thank your parents for what you do, for the fact that the state has you," Zelensky said.

The Head of State wished the servicemen health and soonest victory.

"I am proud that we have such ordinary, yet heroic people in our country. Thanks to you, Ukraine will definitely remain here. And this is important for all future generations. Glory to Ukraine!" the President added.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited combat brigades that are defending Ukraine as part of the Donetsk operational and tactical group.

Photo: President's Office