Pseudo-Elections In Occupied Areas Aimed At Increasing, Accelerating Mobilization Efforts

The relevant statement was made by the National Resistance Center , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The military commissariats established by the occupiers in the Luhansk region's temporarily occupied areas have been instructed to accelerate the registration of the so-called 'conscripts' and 'persons liable for military service' among the residents of the occupied region,” the report states.

The National Resistance Center assumes that Russian occupiers likely intend to increase and accelerate the pace of mobilization. In particular, during the Kremlin-organized pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied areas, the lists of persons who may be subject to mobilization are expected to be clarified.

“For this purpose, [Russian] occupation administrations allowed people to use any identity document at 'polling stations', including Ukrainian passports and driver's licenses,” the National Resistance Center added.

The National Resistance Center urged people to avoid the occupiers' 'polling stations' and, if possible, to leave their homes during the autumn escalation in the enemy's ranks, because the Kremlin needs the pseudo-elections only as a propagandist image, and their results are predetermined.

