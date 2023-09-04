Exploring The British Virgin Islands By Chartering A Catamaran

Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands (US) Sep 4, 2023 (Issuewire)

Aquanimity announced today its plans to deliver custom yacht charter itineraries in 2024 as sailing vacations continue to gain popularity into the new year – including an increased interest in skippered and crewed charters.

Open for bookings now, Aquanimity's early 2024 Caribbean voyages sail throughout the islands and feature custom, delightfully different itineraries based on your desires, visiting unique destinations nestled in the British Virgin Islands, the Windward and Leeward Islands. Perfect for travelers who wish to explore the far reaches of the Caribbean, these itineraries carry guests to the unspoiled and uncrowded island gems of Sandy Ground, Anguilla; Prickly Pear; Lovango Cay; and Mayreau and Bequia, in the heart of the Grenadines, among many others.

"With Aquanimity's luxury yachting experience, our amazing professional crew, and the custom itineraries, guests explore the best the Caribbean offers. Whether it's the pristine British Virgin Islands, secluded Culebra Island, where guests may kayak in bioluminescent waters, or sheltered Jost van Dyke, home to the tasty nutmeg cocktail "Pain Killer," guests will have a memorable experience in every destination," says Aquanimity's owners Uzar. "On board, guests enjoy highly attentive service from the crew members in a relaxing, personalized, and luxuriambiance. In addition, we are thrilled to be a part of Yacht Haven Grande in Charlotte Amalie. With our new chartering management company AndBeyond, we want to deliver 5-star stellar experiences for our guests on charter."

With every anchor dropped, guests discover hidden coves, snorkel in vibrant coral gardens, and bask in the rich Caribbean culture, all while Aquanimity's skilled crew ensures that every need is met.

Aquanimity, accommodating a maximum of 8 guests and an outstanding crew, offers guests an unforgettable experience. Guests enjoy unparalleled ideal service, including an expansive array of special services, activities, watersports equipment, gourmet cuisine, premium wine, and other beverages. Aquanimity crew can also supplement special medependent on guests' holistic wellness lifestyles and desires in meal preferences. For more information about Aquanimity, please or contact your nearest yacht broker.