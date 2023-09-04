Indian Forces Gun Down Militant In Jammu, Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sep 4 (KUNA) -- A militant was killed and a police officer injured in an encounter in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir state, north India.
The encounter broke out during a search and cordon operation that the security forces launched after police received specific information about the presence of two militants in Gali Sohab village of Reasi, Press Trust of India quoted Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh as saying on Monday.
The injured policeman was taken to hospital, Singh added.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims which Islamabad denies. (end)
atk
MENAFN04092023000071011013ID1107005839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.