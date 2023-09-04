Citra Chair Refutes Speculations On Blocking Social Media Site

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Board Chairman of Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Omar Al-Omar refuted on Monday speculations on planning to block application of a certain social media website.
"CITRA usually does such a legal measure only when an application violates law," the Center for Government Communication quoted Al-Omar as saying in a statement.
CITRA is the sole government body entitled to take whatever measures it deems necessary to protect the privacy of citizens and residents against any hacking, he added. (end)
