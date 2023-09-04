Asean Grants Morocco Status Of Sectoral Dialogue Partner

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) decided to grant the Kingdom of Morothe staof sectoral dialogue partner.
The decision was made during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Republic of Indonesia, according to a statement released by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates on Monday .
By virtue of the decision, Morobecomes the first North African country to enjoy the staof sectoral dialogue partner of the ASEAN, which strengthens the Kingdom's staas interlocutor for this significant economic and geopolitical grouping, the statement noted.
The move reflects the wise vision of King Mohammad VI for opening up and diversification of partnerships with regional blocs, it added.
The recent ASEAN ministerial granted the same stato South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. (end)
