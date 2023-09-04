Marine Heatwaves Don't Just Hit Coral Reefs. They Can Cause Chaos On The Seafloor

Author:
Alex Sen Gupta
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Most ofknow what a heatwave feels like on land – sweltering heat for days. But oceans get heatwaves too. When water temperature goes over a seasonal threshold for five days or more, that's a marine heatwave. They do their worst damage in summer, when the ocean is already at its warmest, but they can occur any time of year.
