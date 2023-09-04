Trip Group Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter And First Half Of 2023 Financial Results

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023

Domestic and international business continued to show robust recovery in the second quarter of 2023

- Domestic hotel bookings grew by 170% year over year and by over 60% compared to the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.

- Outbound hotel and air reservations recovered to over 60% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019, surpassing the industry-wide recovery rate of 37% in terms of international air passenger volume for the same period.

- Air ticket bookings on the Company's global OTA platform grew by over 120% year over year and nearly doubled compared to the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.

The Company delivered strong results in the second quarter of 2023



- Totalrevenue increased by 180% year over year and exceeded the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019 by 29%.

-income for the second quarter was RMB648 million (US$91 million), which improved from RMB43 million for the same period in 2022.

- Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was RMB3.7 billion (US$507 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33%, compared to 9% for the same period in 2022 and 31% for the previquarter.

"During the second quarter of 2023, the demand for both domestic and international travel remained resilient." said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "Despite limited air capacity recovery, the robust rebound of travel activities reflects travelers' strong desire to explore the world. We remain optimistic about the enduring demand for travel and the long-term market outlook."

"We are encouraged by our solid results in the second quarter," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "With the thriving market demand and our outstanding performance, we are poised to take the lead in driving the industry's recovery and actively creating an abundance of job opportunities alongside our esteemed business partners."

Second

Quarter of 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates

The Company's business continued to recover significantly since the pent-up demand for travel remains strong, which led to an increasing volume of travel bookings.

For the second quarter of 2023, TripGroup reportedrevenue of RMB11.2 billion (US$1.6 billion), representing a 180% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 22% increase from the previquarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB4.3 billion (US$591 million), representing a 216% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 23% increase from the previquarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the second

quarter of 2023

was RMB4.8 billion (US$664 million), representing a 173% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 16% increase from the previquarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Packaged-tour revenue for the second

quarter of 2023 was RMB722

million (US$100

million), representing a 492% increase from the same period in 2022 and an 87% increase from the previquarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Corporate travel revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB584

million (US$81 million), representing a

178% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 31% increase from the previquarter,

primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Cost of revenue for the second

quarter of 2023 increased by 106% to RMB2.0 billion (US$277 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 23% from the previquarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market. Cost of revenue as a percentage ofrevenue was 18% for the second quarter of 2023.

Product development expenses for the second quarter of 2023

increased by 67% to RMB3.0

billion (US$407 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 10% from the previquarter, primarily due to an increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage ofrevenue

was 26% for the second quarter of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 185% to RMB2.4 billion (US$325 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 34% from the previquarter, primarily due to an increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage ofrevenue was 21% for the second quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 58% to RMB955 million (US$132

million) from the same period in 2022 primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses and increased by 7% from the previquarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage ofrevenue was

8% for the second quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB562 million (US$77 million), compared to RMB173 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB341 million for the previquarter. The change in TripGroup's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB0.94

(US$0.13) for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB5.11

(US$0.70) for the second quarter of 2023. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of June 30, 2023, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB75.0 billion (US$10.3 billion).

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "is/are likely to," "confident" or other similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this press release, as well as TripGroup's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, severe or prolonged downturn in the global or Chinese economy, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of TripGroup's ADSs or shares, TripGroup's reliance on its relationships and contractual arrangements with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in the relevant jurisdictions where TripGroup operates, failure to successfully develop TripGroup's existing or future business lines, damage to or failure of TripGroup's infrastructure and technology, loss of services of TripGroup's key executives, the impact of COVID-19 to TripGroup's business operations, adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government, inflation in China, risks and uncertainties associated with PRC laws and regulations with respect to the ownership structure of the variable interest entities and the contractual arrangements among TripGroup, the variable interest entities and their shareholders, and other risks outlined in TripGroup's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and TripGroup does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement TripGroup's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), TripGroup uses non-GAAP financial information related to adjustedincome attributable to TripGroup Limited, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges that are not tax deductible, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes,of tax, and other applicable items. TripGroup's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes and their tax effects that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in TripGroup's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of TripGroup's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About TripGroup Limited

TripGroup Limited (Nasdaq: ; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

