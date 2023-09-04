Salgenx Introduces Revolutionary Heat Pump Integration For Enhancing Reverse Osmosis Desalination

Salgenx S3000 innovative saltwater flow battery technology. Unlock the power of storage, thermal storage, and graphene production with this membrane-free Redox flow battery. Explore the limitless potential of our aquesaltwater flow battery solution.

New heat pump to boost the efficiency of reverse osmosis desalination. Technology aims to lower energy costs and make water purification more eco-friendly.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Salgenx , a leading innovator in sustainable energy solutions, is excited to announce its groundbreaking technology that integrates heat pumps into Reverse Osmosis (RO) desalination systems for enhanced thermal regulation and pressurization. This cutting-edge development aims to significantly reduce operational costs and energy consumption, offering a more sustainable method of water desalination.

Breaking New Ground in Desalination Technology

Salgenx has long been at the forefront of sustainable energy technology, most notably with its grid-scale saltwater flow battery that performs simultanedesalination while charging. This novel battery technology operates without a membrane, promising to revolutionize both the energy storage and water desalination sectors.

Dual-Purpose Heat Pumps for RO Systems

The newly introduced heat pump integration offers dual advantages-thermal regulation and pressurization-addressing the key challenges commonly faced in RO systems. By maintaining optimal temperature and pressure levels, the heat pumps improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the RO membranes, leading to increased water production and purity.

Synergy with Salgenx's Saltwater Flow Battery

Salgenx's existing saltwater flow battery technology can seamlessly complement the heat pump-integrated RO systems. The battery achieves simultanedesalination while charging, providing RO systems with water of lower salinity. This can further extend the life of RO membranes and reduce energy costs for pressurizing water through the system, thereby lowering overall operational costs.

Benefits of Integration

Energy Efficiency: The integration of heat pumps into the RO system helps recycle heat within the process, reducing the need for external energy and lowering the carbon footprint.

Cost-Effectiveness: The technology aims to cut down on utility costs and extend the lifespan of vital components like membranes and pumps.

Scalability: The approach is scalable and can be applied to large-scale industrial and municipal desalination projects, where operational efficiency is crucial.

"We are extremely excited about this latest advancement," says Greg Giese, CEO of Salgenx. "Our mission has always been to drive sustainable solutions for energy storage and water desalination. The integration of heat pumps into RO systems bringsone step closer to that goal. Not only does it make desalination more energy-efficient, but it also enhances its synergy with our saltwater flow battery technology, making the entire system more cost-effective."

About Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine LLC)

Salgenx is a pioneering company in the sustainable energy sector, specializing in grid-scale saltwater flow batteries and water desalination technologies. Their innovative solutions aim to tackle the global challenges of water scarcity and renewable energy storage.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | |

Infinity Turbine Website:

Saltwater Battery Website:





Gregory Giese

Infinity Turbine LLC

+1 6082386001

emailhere