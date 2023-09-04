Silk Road Medical To Present At The Cl King 21St Annual Best Ideas Conference

Management is scheduled to present on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the“Investors” section of the company's website at: .

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, and Plymouth, Minnesota, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

