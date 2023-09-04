Road Accident Kills 1 In Afghanistan's Dykundi

Sources in Dykundi province said that this incident occurred Tuesday morning when a vehicle veered off the road, leading to the loss of life of Abdul Hakim.

According to the source, the leading cause of the vehicle overturning was brake failure and technical issues.

As of now, the provincial officials of the province have not provided any statement regarding the incident.

Previously, traffic incidents in Dykundi have claimed the lives of the province's residents.

Recently, there has been a surge in traffic accidents in the country for several reasons, including reckless driving, dilapidated roads, lack of attention to traffic laws and regulations, high-speed driving, aged vehicles and congested highways and roads.

The recent report highlights that over the last three months, 400 individuals tragically lost their lives due to traffic accidents within the country.