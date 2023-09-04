Student From Farah Achieves Highest Score In 1402 Matriculation Exam

The 1402 Solar Year Kankor results were announced on Monday, 4 September 2023, by the National Examination Committee of Afghanistan. The authorities said that the number of participants in this year's exam has increased by 20,000 compared to previyears.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy of the Prime Minister's Office, said during the announcement of the 1402 matriculation results that no participant in this year's exam has failed or remained without results. According to him, all participants have been admitted to varifaculties.

Hanafi added,“In this year's exam, no participant has failed or remained without results. Instead, all participants have been admitted to varifaculties. The number of participants in this year's matriculation exam has increased by 20,000 compared to previyears.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdul Baqi Haqani, the head of the National Examination Department, said that this year, 44,334 individuals have been admitted to government universities, which is 3,497 more than the previyear.

He said,“Last year, 40,839 Kankor participants were admitted to universities, and this year, 44,334 individuals have been admitted to different universities, which is 3,497 more than the previyear.”

It is worth noting that Mahmoud, son of Abdul Jamil, from Al-Urooj Private School in Farah, with a score of 359.1611, has won the first-place position in this year's Kankor exam. Similarly, Abbas, son of Mohammad Ghani, from Ghazi, Kabul High School, with a score of 357, has secured the second position in this year's exam.

The third position was secured by Abdul Bahis, son of Mohammad Nazir, from Habibiya Kabul High School. He has obtained a score of 355 in the exam.

It should be noted that this is the second year in which the matriculation exam is held without girls' participation.

Following the Taliban's rise to power, girls have been prohibited from secondary and high schools and barred from attending university since December 2022, including entrance exams. Moreover, women are restricted from working with domestic and international aid agencies.

This prohibition has resulted in significant economic and social consequences, disproportionately affecting women. Denying education and employment opportunities exacerbates gender disparities and hampers the country's overall progress, perpetuating an environment of limited opportunities and unequal rights.