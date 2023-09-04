TruDoc, UAE's leading telehealth and virtual primary care provider, is proud to announce an investment by Pulsar Capital, a prominent regional private equity firm specializing in the healthcare, ecommerce and fintech sectors. The investment marks a significant milestone in TruDoc's mission to redefine healthcare delivery and expand its reach to benefit patients across multiple regions.

Pulsar Capital has invested in TruDoc with the vision to enhance its product offerings and accelerate its growth across South Asia, the GCC, and Africa by bringing the best in the world to the region. The news of the Pulsar Capital taking a controlling stake in the business comes a year after the initial investment in 2022 which saw the private equity firm own a minority share before recently culminating into a larger investment in the company.

TruDoc strives to bridge the gap in accessibility and affordability, the two the biggest challenges facing global healthcare by offering comprehensive end-to-end care for healthy individuals and those dealing with acute and chronic illnesses. At present, TruDoc serves diverse geographies, including the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

Established in 2011, TruDoc is at the forefront of delivering innovative and accessible healthcare solutions. Its commitment to reimagining healthcare delivery has made the company the trusted provider of 24×7 access to licensed telemedicine close to one million paid subscribers in and 2 million globally, along with its home care doctors, labs and diagnostics, e-pharmacy services, and personalized wellness programs.

TruDoc has redefined the norms of conventional healthcare with its innovative approach that enables patients to proactively manage their health in the convenience of their own home, ultimately creating a more intimate and user-friendly healthcare experience.

Characterized by an unwavering commitment to value-based care and evidence-based medicine, TruDoc's team of dedicated medical professionals prioritizes patients' needs, ensuring that each individual receives tailored and comprehensive care that addresses their unique health requirements

Managing Partner of Pulsar Capital, Vish Narain also assumes the new role of Executive Chairman of TruDoc commenting,“The acquisition of TruDoc represents our continued commitment to deliver quality care to patients with an emphasis on convenience, affordability and accessibility. Technology is going to significantly change the way primary care is going to be delivered. TruDoc has cutting edge tools using the latest technology in electronic patient record management, home health, telemonitoring, wearables and generative AI which will benefit our payors and end-consumers.”

Under its new and upgraded leadership team, TruDoc is poised to transform the future of healthcare delivery with a new foon product offering, plans of expansion and a continued mission to make healthcare accessible from the comfort of one's home.

About TruDoc:

Established in 2011, TruDoc stands as a pioneering telehealth and virtual primary care provider, offering a comprehensive range of services, ranging from virtual clinics and hospitalist programs to telemonitoring for acute and chronic care.

Driven by a mission to redefine healthcare delivery, TruDoc ardently endeavors to make health and wellness affordable and accessible to all through innovative, and value-based solutions. TruDoc's staff includes full-time doctors, psychologists, wellness experts, case managers and technology specialists.

About Pulsar Capital:

Pulsar Capital is a leading investment firm based in the with a foon the middle east and Indian markets. Pulsar focuses on control-centered equity investments in mid-sized businesses across tech-enabled sectors, offering innovative solutions to catalyze the next level of growth for all stakeholders and propel meaningful impact on society. The principals of Pulsar have led more than $1 billion of investments in the region including several marquee investments in the consumer, healthcare delivery and technology sectors.