Celebrity Designer's Set To Show At The Conrad Downtown Durning Nyfw 2023

September 2023 NYFW Runway Shows
Alex Bossi set to show his new collection worn by mainstream celebrities at NYFW with Krissy King Angel Wings Show , House of Barretti ,and Stylehouse.
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The largest independent showcase The Society Fashion Week is back with 40 designers at The Conrad Downtown for a star studded NYFW
With great anticipation, high fashion and independent production house "The Bureau " will take center stage at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) this September 7th-11th, 2023. The Conrad Hotel Downtown 102 North End Ave, New York will be the backdrop to over 40 designer showcases including the highly anticipated Krissy King and Celebrity Designer Alex Bossi runway productions.
The Bureau Fashion Week pushes the boundaries of fashion show production with an immersive experience featuring the latest in fashion influence. More than 40 leading designers will showcase their latest collections including couture, streetwear to couture gowns. Runway shows and social events over four days include featured designers Pia Bolte, Style House, House of Barretti, Drisha's Closet , Krissy King Designs, Bossi and more. See the full schedule here.
Models, designers, press, entertainment industry professionals, and crowds from across the globe flock to New York this week the most coveted event of the year.
September 8 at 10pm p.m., Don't miss the Hamptons Theme NYFW Kick off Party at The Conrad Hotel Downtown with celebrities, influencers, press and media. The press event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased on The Bureau Fashion Week Website. Dance and mingle, walk the red carpet, take photos with celebrity guests and visit our VIP Lounge/ Gifting Suite. Guests will have access to exclusive gifts from NYFW x The BUREAU sponsors include Glossy Pops, Kocostar, Bucked up Energy Drink, and more.
SPONSORS
Bucked Up Energy- our official drink sponsor is changing the bar in pre-workout supplement formulas. Bucked up is here to help you achieve all your fitness goals, check them out online and at NYFW 2023.
Kocostar-is a game changer in lip and skin moisturizing therapy. Their lip kits and hand /face masks can be found at Macys and retailers worldwide.
Glossy Pop - Glossy pop is a global worldwide sensation in lip gloss fun and function creating national ad campaigns with celebrities from around the globe.
Jimmy Crystal NY- is a 30-year leader in custom crystalized creations for clients around the globe. Sold in finer retailers around the world Jimmy Crystal has done custom work for Lady Gaga ,Elton John, The Kardashians and more.
September 8 - Runway Shows 6:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
September 9 - Runway Shows 12 noon, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
September 10- Runway Shows 12 noon, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
Media may RSVP to . Contact to become a sponsor.
ALL EVENTS ABOVE AT LOCATED AT: The Conrad Hotel Downtown, 102 North End Ave New York 10282
Past Runway Shows
