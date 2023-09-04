Halten Records LLC Aims To Reshape The Music Industry

Halten Records is an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) company proposing a change that disrupts traditional financing models.

Boca Raton, FL, 4th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , If songs that are currently in production are to be considered the equivalent of a minimum viable product (MVP), gauging investor interest at this stage can revolutionize how music is distributed.

Through presales, the industry can turn increasingly towards data. Thus, a new era can be envisioned with change to the following areas:

Music Distribution : Attaining an early form of traction metrics or social proof can enable discussions with parties such as angel investors, venture capital firms, businesses interested in exploring partnerships, crowdfunding, record labels, or prove to be sufficient to obtain royalty advances (debt). However, should the artist be able to find the right branding and marketing partners, an alternate route to securing distribution may be possible. By making early financing more prevalent, music deals can mature into structured instruments with pre-defined milestones and exits.

Fan Engagement: The general public can have a direct impact in an artist's career, arguably when he or she needs it most. This creates a more intimate and meaningful journey to be shared, where an artist may be able to reward early fans or investors financially and through unique experiences.

Facilitated by technology, an industry shift may already be underway. New market offerings include an accelerator by Warner Music Group (WMG) and Polygon, and an AI Incubator by Universal Music Group (UMG) and YouTube.

While the fomay have been historically on established artists, using data to test commercial viability, international licensing interest, and collaborative branding, can prove to be equally important in producing successful artists by utilizing a more targeted business-centric approach.

Halten Records is exploring its distribution strategy with its near-term goal of producing EDM music.

