Mastering The Craft Of Storytelling In Film And Music: Insights From Award-Winning Filmmaker Chris Tasara







One of Chris's standout creations is the gripping boxing documentary Fortitude and Glory. He not only directed this compelling film but also lent his musical expertise to compose its powerful score. Fortitude and Glory offers an intimate look at the legendary boxing mentor Angelo Dundee, featuring insightful interviews with Angelo himself, two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman, and globally acclaimed trainer Freddie Roach. The documentary has captivated audiences with its emotional storytelling and earned critical acclaim.

Chris Tasara's talent extends beyond documentaries, as demonstrated by his supernatural crime thriller, Deadline. Released in the spring of 2013 on video-on-demand platforms, it quickly gained international recognition in the spring of 2014. Deadline became a true sensation, amassing an impressive fifteen awards, including honors from prestigievents like the California Film Awards, the Los Angeles Movie Awards, and the Lucerne International Film Festival. This thriller showcased Chris's versatility as a writer, director, and composer, solidifying his staas a rising talent in the film industry.

Beyond the silver screen, Chris's musical prowess shone through on the popular Nickelodeon show Victorious, starring Victoria Justice. His contribution to the show's music underscored his diverse talents, earning him a dedicated following.

Chris Tasara's passion for combat sports and storytelling converged in his screenplay, Warrior Spirit. This emotionally charged narrative explores the world of boxing, weaving a poignant tale centered around a father-daughter relationship. Warrior Spirit received widespread acclaim, earning accolades such as Best Feature Script at the 2020 Vegas Movie Awards, an Honorable Mention from the 2019 Los Angeles Film Awards, and Best Feature Screenplay at the 2020 Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival. This project further solidified his reputation as a storyteller.

In October 2020, Chris expanded his creative horizons with the launch of his YouTube series, Dopamine. This groundbreaking series offers a captivating blend of content spanning entertainment, music, sports, and finance. The inaugural episode featured none other than UFC star Dustin Poirier, setting the stage for an exciting and diverse lineup of guests and topics. Chris also directed a segment of his YouTube series dedicated to Wolf Connection, a sanctuary committed to the preservation and protection of wolves.

Chris Tasara's creative endeavors are not limited to the world of entertainment. His philanthropic efforts underscore his commitment to animal rights and welfare. He passionately supports several organizations, including the Humane Society, Lady Freethinker, Stray Cat Alliance, Greater Good, PETA, the Center For Biological Diversity, Cuddly, and the Animal Recovery Mission. His dedication to making a positive impact led him to volunteer for three years at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.

As Chris Tasara continues to master the art of storytelling through film and music, audiences around the world eagerly await his next film. His dedication to creating powerful narratives and his unwavering support for important causes make him a true inspiration in the industry.

