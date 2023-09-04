Launching Stories That Shift – A One Of Its Kind Leadership Podcast With Executive Coach Jay Kumar Hariharan

Bangalore, Karnataka, 4th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Renowned Executive Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Author, Jay Kumar Hariharan , is thrilled to unveil his latest endeavour, the thought-provoking podcast series,“Stories that Shift.” Designed to inspire, educate, and challenge, this engaging series delves into the transformative journeys of leaders from variindustries.

In a world where stories shape our perceptions and conversations illuminate our paths,“Stories that Shift” takes listeners on an immersive exploration of personal growth, setbacks, moments of learning, and triumphant wins. Through up-close and intimate conversations between Jay Kumar Hariharan and accomplished leaders, this podcast provides a unique window into the multifaceted world of leadership evolution.

The podcast series will feature luminaries from diverse industries, including Information Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Consulting, Pharmaceuticals, and more. Listeners can expect candid conversations that flow both ways, touching upon the guest's transformative journey, setbacks, growth, learning experiences, and valuable life lessons.

As an accomplished Executive Coach with over 4000 hours of coaching experience and 150 CXO coachees under his guidance, Jay Kumar Hariharan brings a wealth of insights to every episode. His credentials as a CPC (Certified Professional Coach) by the International Coach Academy, Sydney, and a credentialed PCC (Professional Certified Coach) by the International Coach Federation speak to his expertise and credibility.

Listeners can tune in to“Stories that Shift” on popular podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts, apart from YouTube. Each episode promises to ignite new perspectives, inspire personal and professional growth, and encourage a questioning of the staquo.

Join Jay Kumar Hariharan and his esteemed guests as they unravel stories that have shaped leaders into who they are today. Discover how these narratives have the power to transform our own leadership journeys and create a positive impact on both the business landscape and personal growth.

Jay Kumar Hariharan is a distinguished Executive Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Author with a global clientele spanning India, Southeast Asia, China, and the United States. As the CEO and Chief Coach of Blue Fire Coaching Consultants, he holds extensive experience in coaching CXO executives across a spectrum of industries, including IT, Banking, Pharmaceuticals, and more. Jay is a CPC (Certified Professional Coach) by the International Coach Academy, Sydney, and a credentialed PCC (Professional Certified Coach) by the International Coach Federation.

