These Are The 5 Most Expensive States For Single Parents

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Where do you live? If you have children, this matters a lot more than you think. If you're a single parent, it can literally make or break your finances. Credello analyzed living wage data across the country to find out how much a single parent needs to earn in each state to survive , and the results are shocking.
To understand the extra financial burden that single parents bear, we looked at the median living wage in each state for one person. We then looked at the living wage required for an adult supporting a child and compared the difference. For example, in Massachusetts, which is the most expensive state for single parents, you'd need to earn $94,785 yearly to raise a child as a single parent – $38,442 above the median living wage of an adult living alone. That's quite a big difference.
Moreover, a 2019 Pew Research Center report revealed that the U.S. has the highest percentage of single parents in the world. Between having to cover the cost of childcare on one income and the pressure to juggle parental duties and work, those single parents don't have it easy. It turns out that depending on where they live, some may have it even harder than others. Here are the five most expensive states for single parents, followed by the five least expensive ones.
The top 5 most expensive states for single parents
Massachusetts
Median living wage for one person: $56,343 Living wage required with one child: $94,785 Difference: $38,442
Hawaii
Median living wage for one person: $54,942 Living wage required with one child: $91,000 Difference: $36,058
New York
Median living wage for one person: $53,687 Living wage required with one child: $86,507 Difference: $32,820
New Jersey
Median living wage for one person: $49,757 Living wage required with one child: $82,472 Difference: $32,715
Minnesota
Median living wage for one person: $47,446 Living wage required with one child: $74,068 Difference: $26,622
The top 5 least expensive states for single parents
Oklahoma:
Median living wage for one person: $64,975 Living wage required with one child: $68,556 Difference: $3,581
Maine:
Median living wage for one person: $75,214 Living wage required with one child: $72,467 Difference: $2,747
Vermont:
Median living wage for one person: $74,398 Living wage required with one child: $73,382 Difference: $1,016
Nevada:
Median living wage for one person: $75,432 Living wage required with one child: $74,484 Difference: $947
New Hampshire:
Median living wage for one person: $75,321 Living wage required with one child: $74,838 Difference: $483
Bottom Line
As you can see, being a single parent in Massachusetts can lead to a vastly different experience from being a parent in New Hampshire. There are different factors at play, from the cost of living to the cost of childcare. In a single-income household, those factors add up quickly.
