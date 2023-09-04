These Are The 5 Most Expensive States For Single Parents

To understand the extra financial burden that single parents bear, we looked at the median living wage in each state for one person. We then looked at the living wage required for an adult supporting a child and compared the difference. For example, in Massachusetts, which is the most expensive state for single parents, you'd need to earn $94,785 yearly to raise a child as a single parent – $38,442 above the median living wage of an adult living alone. That's quite a big difference.

Moreover, a 2019 Pew Research Center report revealed that the U.S. has the highest percentage of single parents in the world. Between having to cover the cost of childcare on one income and the pressure to juggle parental duties and work, those single parents don't have it easy. It turns out that depending on where they live, some may have it even harder than others. Here are the five most expensive states for single parents, followed by the five least expensive ones.

The top 5 most expensive states for single parents

Massachusetts



Median living wage for one person: $56,343

Living wage required with one child: $94,785 Difference: $38,442

Hawaii



Median living wage for one person: $54,942

Living wage required with one child: $91,000 Difference: $36,058

New York



Median living wage for one person: $53,687

Living wage required with one child: $86,507 Difference: $32,820

New Jersey



Median living wage for one person: $49,757

Living wage required with one child: $82,472 Difference: $32,715

Minnesota



Median living wage for one person: $47,446

Living wage required with one child: $74,068 Difference: $26,622





The top 5 least expensive states for single parents



Oklahoma:



Median living wage for one person: $64,975

Living wage required with one child: $68,556 Difference: $3,581

Maine:



Median living wage for one person: $75,214

Living wage required with one child: $72,467 Difference: $2,747

Vermont:



Median living wage for one person: $74,398

Living wage required with one child: $73,382 Difference: $1,016

Nevada:



Median living wage for one person: $75,432

Living wage required with one child: $74,484 Difference: $947

New Hampshire:



Median living wage for one person: $75,321

Living wage required with one child: $74,838 Difference: $483





Bottom Line

As you can see, being a single parent in Massachusetts can lead to a vastly different experience from being a parent in New Hampshire. There are different factors at play, from the cost of living to the cost of childcare. In a single-income household, those factors add up quickly.