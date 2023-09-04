French Mod Starts Visit To 3 Gcc Countries Wed.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- French Minister of Defense Sebastien Lecornu will make a tour of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates between Wednesday, September 6, and Monday, September 11.
During his stay in Saudi Arabia, Lecornu will hold talks with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Minister of Defense Prince Khaled bin Salman, the French Ministry of Defense said in statement on Monday.
In Kuwait, he will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to discuss "operations-level cooperation" and military training, France 24 TV station reported, citing the statement.
He will also meet French troops stationed in Kuwait under the umbrella of the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve of the global coalition against the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (IS or ISIS)
In the UAE, the French minister is scheduled to hold talks with President Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Minister of Defense Mohammad bin Ahmad Al-Bowardi, and visit the French troops stationed there. (end)
ma.gb
