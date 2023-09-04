Murder Accused's House Targeted In Arson Attempt In North Waziristan

In response, a tribal Jirga in North Waziristan took a decisive stand by forming a contingent and declaring their intent to raze the alleged murderer's house to the ground.

The District Police Officer (DPO) of North Waziristan swiftly reported the incident to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The report revealed that Abdullah, the accused in question, had committed the heinact of murdering his own brother and sister-in-law, the tragic outcome of a dispute over money.

According to the DPO's report, an FIR was lodged against Abdullah at the Mir Ali police station on September 2, with the Jirga making its demolition declaration on September 3.

Subsequently, an agitated crowd surrounded Abidullah's residence, seeking to enforce the Jirga's decision. Swift police intervention successfully averted the destruction of the house, although two tires, on the rooftop of the house, were ceremoniously ignited as a symbolic act.

