Murder Accused's House Targeted In Arson Attempt In North Waziristan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, an alarming incident unfolded as an attempt was made to set fire to the residence of a murder accused.
In response, a tribal Jirga in North Waziristan took a decisive stand by forming a contingent and declaring their intent to raze the alleged murderer's house to the ground.
The District Police Officer (DPO) of North Waziristan swiftly reported the incident to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The report revealed that Abdullah, the accused in question, had committed the heinact of murdering his own brother and sister-in-law, the tragic outcome of a dispute over money.
Also Read: Dengue Cases Surge in KP, Prompting Urgent Preventive Measures
According to the DPO's report, an FIR was lodged against Abdullah at the Mir Ali police station on September 2, with the Jirga making its demolition declaration on September 3.
Subsequently, an agitated crowd surrounded Abidullah's residence, seeking to enforce the Jirga's decision. Swift police intervention successfully averted the destruction of the house, although two tires, on the rooftop of the house, were ceremoniously ignited as a symbolic act.
Hits: 2
MENAFN04092023000189011041ID1107005662
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.