Ka-52 Helicopter Crashes Over Sea Of Azov - Russian Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ka-52 helicopter crashed in the Sea of Azov, according to preliminary data, two pilots were rescued.
A Telegram channel Baza reported this, Ukrinform reported.
According to sources in the Russian rescue services, the helicopter crashed in the morning of September 1 in the Sea of Azov, about 1.5 kilometers from the coastline.
According to a preliminary version, the crash was caused by difficult weather conditions - there was heavy fog in the area.
There were two crew members on board the Ka-52. They were evacuated during the rescue operation.
There is no official confirmation of the crash.
As reported, an Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation, killing all the people on board.
