Ukraine Has Photo Evidence Of Shahed Drones Crashing On Romania's Territory Mfa

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba, speaking to journalists in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I believe, in this particular case, they [Romanian authorities – Ed.] are now studying all the aspects of what has happened. It is pointless to deny that something had crashed there. We state authoritatively, with evidence, that the Shahed drones had landed there. We have the photo evidence of the fact that something had fallen there,” Kuleba told.

In his opinion, Romanian authorities decided to take a break, fully investigate the situation, and draw conclusions.

In this regard, Kuleba noted that“there are tendencies to try not to escalate the interpretation of certain events by the partners in order not to get involved in a direct conflict”.

Kuleba emphasized that it is absolutely obvito Ukraine what has happened in Romania.

“We have the photo evidence. We are ready to share it, but the final conclusions will be drawn by the Romanian authorities, who then have not only to draw conclusions but also say what they will do about it,” Kuleba added.

In his words, it is easier to draw conclusions than to take further steps afterwards, and this may explain Romania's overly cautireaction.

A reminder that, referring to the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry stated earlier that, during Russia's overnight attack on the Odregion's Izmail Port on the night of September 4, 2023, Russian Shahed-type drones crashed and detonated on the territory of Romania.

Later, Romania's National Defence Ministry claimed that Russian drone attacks had not posed any direct military threats to the country's territory or territorial waters.

