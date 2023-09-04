Defense Industry Forum Takes Place In Few Weeks - Dmytro Kuleba

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an address to students of the Institute of International Relations, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"We know that support will not solve all our problems for us. That is why, for example, in a few weeks we will bring the world's leading defense companies to Kyiv to participate in the first Defense Industries Forum," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba emphasized that it is time to scale up joint production and maintenance of weapons, not just import these foreign weapons to Ukraine. In his opinion, this will help achieve defense independence and interoperability with the NATO defense industry.

As reported, the Defense Industries Forum was previously announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.