Erdogan, Putin Fail To Agree On Resumption Of Grain Deal

This was discussed at a press conference in Sochi following a meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

One of the issues on which the parties focused was the revival of the Black Sea Initiative. Alternative proposals put on the agenda could not offer a permanent model such as the Black Sea Initiative... In this context, they have prepared a new package of proposals for the UN and are ready to hold consultations in this direction, Erdogan said.

Putin, in turn, emphasized that the obligations under the agreement concerning the Russian side had not been fulfilled, and Russia was ready to return to the agreement if its terms were fully met.

President Erdogan noted that Türkiye is ready to play an active mediation role again to end Russia's war and achieve peace.

Regarding the supply of Russian grain, the parties announced an agreement to supply one million tonnes to the poorest countries with the participation of Qatar. However, according to Putin, this project is not an alternative or a replacement for the Black Sea grain corridor.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the presidents of Türkiye and Russia met in Sochi today to discuss the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

