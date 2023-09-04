Question Of Atacams Supply To Ukraine Remains Open - Kuleba

This was stated by Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, who spoke with journalists in Kyiv on Monday, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This decision is yet to be made. It is absolutely not closed. In our latest conversation with the U.S. secretary of state, we discussed it. He confirmed that they are analyzing some points related to the application and numbers, in order to make a final decision," Kuleba said.

In this context, he recalled that the United Kingdom and France had already provided Ukraine with long-range missiles. "It will be more than natural if Germany and the U.S. join this coalition," added the minister for foreign affairs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine is negotiating with the United States and other countries the issue of provision of ATACMS and similar-type missiles.