Russia Receives New Batch Of Shahed Drones - Ukrainian Military

This was stated by the spokeswoman for Operational Command South Natalia Humeniuk, Ukrinform reported citing Espreso .

"The Russians do not choose the dates for their attacks by chance – they plan these operations. And the planning takes place based on the available forces and means. We saw that before the attacks on Odesa, there was an intensification of cargo air transportation between Tehran and Moscow, which may indicate the arrival of an additional batch of Shaheds," she noted.

According to the spokeswoman, the enemy is trying to destroy the civil infrastructure of Ukraine using a cheaper method.

"On the wreckage of the downed drones, we saw by markings that they are actually from another batch. It is obvithat the Russians are saving up their missiles. That's because their stock is not so easy to replenish and is much more expensive. The enemy is trying to destroy civilian infrastructure using a cheaper tool," Humeniuk concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of Monday, September 4, Russia once again attacked the Izmail district in Odregion with kamikaze drones.

Air defense forces shot down 17 Russian UAVs, while some of the drones did hit their targets.