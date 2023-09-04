Ukraine, Italy Discuss Energy Needs For Next Winter

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy following Energy Minister German Galushchenko's meeting with the special envoy of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the reconstruction and strengthening of Ukraine's stability, Davide La Cecilia, attended by Italy's Ambassador to Ukraine, Pier FranceZazo, Ukrinform saw.

According to the head of the energy ministry, it is expected that next winter the enemy will continue targeted attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, so it is important not only to carry out restoration and repair work at the affected facilities, but also to accumulate a sufficient amount of equipment in for such repairs.

The minister also emphasized that the import of electricity from European countries can play an important role in balancing the power system next winter. Ukraine is counting on the appropriate decision by ENTSO-E, which will allow Ukraine to increase the transmission capacity from the current 1.2 GW to 2 GW.

The parties discussed fields of cooperation in the gas sector, in particular, regarding the implementation of renewable gas projects and hydrogen production. The high potential of cooperation for the implementation of modern energy-efficient and carbon-free technology and projects in the process of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine was emphasized.