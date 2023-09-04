Defense Forces Repel Russian Attacks Toward Bakhmut - General Staff

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue their offensive operation, entrenching themselves and engaging in counterbattery combat.

In total, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 13 airstrikes targeting Russian invaders: 11 – on enemy manpower and weapons clusters, and two – on anti-aircraft missile systems.

On their part, missile and artillery units hit 11 Russian artillery systems at firing positions and four Russian control points.

The Russians carried out five missile attacks and 68 airstrikes, as well as 42 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas. As a result of enemy attacks, civilians have been killed and wounded, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed.

The General Staff warns of the high probability of the invaders carrying out more missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation has not undergone significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, Russian mortars and artillery shelled over 15 settlements, including Karpovychi and Progres, Chernihiv regionl; Nova Huta, Romashkove, Buhor, and Malushyne, Sumy region; and Udy, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Hatyshche, Ohirtseve, and Ternova, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the invaders struck from the air at the Budarky district, Kharkiv region, and hit with artillery more than 10 settlements, among them Fiholivka, Dvorichna, Kindrasivka, Synkivka, and Kyslivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians ran unsuccessful offensive operations in the Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka districts, Luhansk region, and their artillery shelled over 10 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Serebrianka, and Verkhniokamyansk, Donetsk region.

Russian airstrikes hit the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Yampolivka and Spirne, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the area north of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. The enemy on their part attacked more than 15 settlements with artillery, including Minkivka, Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and Severne, Donetsk region.

A Russian airstrike hit the area of Ivanove in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian warplanes hit the area of Avdiivka, while artillery and mortars shelled Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Keramik, Avdiivka, Severne, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka district, Donetsk region.

Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Hostre, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery. The Russians also carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka area.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the invaders bombed the Vuhledar area. Enemy artillery shelled more than 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Vodiane, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, and Urozhaine, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Russian aircraft struck the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Robotyne, and Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, including Novodarivka, Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kherson axis, Russian airstrikes targeted Tyahinka and Molodizhne areas. Enemy artillery and mortars hit Burhunka in Kherson region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Monday, September 4, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 23 attack UAVs.