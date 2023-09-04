Convoy With 40 Tons Of Flour Sent From Baku Awaits On Aghdam-Khankendi Road For Seven Days In A Row (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 4. The food
convoy sent from Baku by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society for
the Armenian residents of Karabakh has been on the
Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road for the week already, Trend's Karabakh Bureau
reports.
Two trucks with 40 tons of flour have been in front of the
Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road
since August 29.
Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society
spend the night in tents set up on the territory.
They said they would stay on the territory until the food convoy
was delivered to the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, the employees and volunteers of the Society are
currently awaiting a response regarding the delivery of food cargo
to the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
