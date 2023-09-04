Convoy With 40 Tons Of Flour Sent From Baku Awaits On Aghdam-Khankendi Road For Seven Days In A Row (Photo)

Two trucks with 40 tons of flour have been in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road since August 29.

Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.

They said they would stay on the territory until the food convoy was delivered to the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the employees and volunteers of the Society are currently awaiting a response regarding the delivery of food cargo to the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.