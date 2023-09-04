Maxima's Twin Triumph On Flipkart Welcomes Autumn Season In Smart Fashion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 4, 2023: One of India's most sought-after watch brands, Maxima, welcomes the arrival of the colourful autumn season by launching two ingeniously developed smartwatches – Max Pro Nova and Max Pro Spire, exclusively on Flipkart.
Maxima Max Pro Nova is an advanced technology Smartwatch with 1.39" Ultra HD display of 600 Nits brightness and an advanced one-tap Bluetooth calling function with single pairing through Maxima Smartfit App. Premium Metallic finish makes it tougher and more fashionable with 150+ cloud-based watch faces support. And 100+ Sports mode add in more to track one's all activities on the go. Features such as Heart Rate, Spo2, sleep monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker, make it a complete health package with premium looks.
The premium metallic finish of Max Pro Nova gives it additional marks on aesthetic aspects. Also, through 150+ watch faces, a user can customize it with images from the gallery or take pictures from the camera directly and get it on their wrist with the help of Maxima Smart Fit App.
In premium metallic design with craftsmanship excellence, the second launch from the atelier of Maxima, Max Pro Spire, comes with 1.96" Ultra HD Largest Display of 600 Nits brightness, built with an advanced Bluetooth calling engine to process calls seamlessly from the wrist with the help of HD speaker and microphone. Through Advanced Bluetooth Calling Engine, one can get direct access to the dial pad, recent call logs, and favourite contacts.
Since design and durability are the signature impressions of Maxima's entire product range, both Nova and Spire are embedded with cutting-edge features that piqued the interest of every smartwatch aficionado while picking up their best options. These 'Made in India' watches are equipped with advanced technology sensors, highest grade IP67 level water & dust resistance, 100+ sports modes syncing via Maxima Pro Fit app, and inbuilt game support like Young Bird, 2048, and Sports Car.
While commenting on the brand's years-long legacy, Mr Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner, Maxima, said, "Maxima understands the needs and aspirations of the masses and has always been committed to providing the quality consciIndian customers with reliable and stylish smartwatches. Each of our products is an outcome of extensive passion and research, which allowto delight our customers with unmatched quality and affordable price."
Maxima introduces Max Pro Nova and Max Pro Spire, exclusively on one of India's most popular e-retail platforms, Flipkart, at impressively attractive launch prices.
About Maxima
Maxima is a renowned and well-established brand that was initiated with a vision to serve a vast majority of consumers with high production standards. It offers an exclusive range of watches for all age groups. Its extensive range is backed by outstanding after-sales service across the country, with a center located at each distributor location. Maxima envisions serving the vast majority of consumers with products that are accurate, dependable, quality-guaranteed, and backed by after-sales service from a trusted brand. The brand has gained a lot of consumer acceptance due to its sleek designs and strong quality standards.
