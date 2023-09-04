Egypt: President El-Sisi Holds Meeting On Fisheries Development

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
Today, President Abdel Fattah El- Sisi met with Director General of the National Service Projects Organization of the Armed Forces, Major General Walid Abul-Magd, Chief of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces, Major General Ahmed El-Azzazi, and Chairman of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Company, Major General Islam Ateyya
The meeting reviewed work progress in a number of projects implemented by the National Service Projects Organization, notably in the field of fisheries development. This aims to increase self-sufficiency rates and provide more job opportunities, as part of efforts to achieve food security for the citizens and push forward the comprehensive development process across varispheres in the country.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.
MENAFN04092023002747001784ID1107005550
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.