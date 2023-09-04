Egypt: President El-Sisi Holds Meeting On Fisheries Development

Today, President Abdel Fattah El- Sisi met with Director General of the National Service Projects Organization of the Armed Forces, Major General Walid Abul-Magd, Chief of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces, Major General Ahmed El-Azzazi, and Chairman of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Company, Major General Islam Ateyya

The meeting reviewed work progress in a number of projects implemented by the National Service Projects Organization, notably in the field of fisheries development. This aims to increase self-sufficiency rates and provide more job opportunities, as part of efforts to achieve food security for the citizens and push forward the comprehensive development process across varispheres in the country.