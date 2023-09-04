Gabon Coup Leader Sworn In As Interim President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Leader of the military coup in Gabon, General Brice Oligui Nguema, sworn in Monday during a ceremony held at the Republican Palace as the country's interim president.
In a speech, Nguema pledged to preserve the republican system and gains of democracy, stressing that he intends handing power back to the civilians through free, transparent and credible elections, although he did not give a timeline.
On Wednesday, coup leaders who overthrew the rule of President Ali Bongo, announced appointing of General Nguema, the head the Transitional and Institutional Restoration Committee, which was formed after the coup to manage the country's affairs. (end)
