(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The Cabon Monday hailed "historic and strategic" partnership with the United Kingdom, recently crowned by His Highness the Crown Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's attendance and patronization of the 70th anniversary celebration of the Kuwait Investment Office in London last week.
The visit, which came upon an invitation by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, also saw the signing of a number of MoUs, Deputy Premier, Minister of State for Caband National Assembly Affairs EAl-Kanderi said after the weekly Cabmeeting, chaired by His Highness the Premier Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (more)
hb
