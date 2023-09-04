Tuesday, 05 September 2023 01:56 GMT

Somali Military Kills 43 Al-Shabab Militants In Galgadud Region


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Forty-three of Al-Shabab militants were killed by the Somali military in the central region of Galgadud, said a news source on Monday.
The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) said the operations in Galgadud region's Hin-tubal and El-Ali Weyd areas also resulted in the destruction of militants' vehicles owned by Al-Shabab.
The army also carried out an operation west of Galgadud to pursue terrorists near the city of Ceelbuur. (end)
