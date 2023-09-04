Jordan Customs Warns Of 'Impersonators' Of Anti-Smuggling Officials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 4 (Petra) -- Jordan Customs warned Monday that 'impersonators' would enter shops claiming to be members of the Anti-Smuggling Department of Jordan Customs after many incidents were reported.
In a statement, the Customs called on the owners of shops and commercial establishments to verify the identity of persons who would approach them in civilian clothes, noting that Jordan Customs officials are equipped with identities.
The statement urged shop owners to report any of these practices on the Customs hotline 105.
