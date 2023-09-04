Iaea 'Regrets' Iran's Lack Of Cooperation On 'Outstanding Issues'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 4 (Petra) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Monday it "regrets Iran's lack of cooperation on outstanding issues," including the re-installation of cameras to monitor Tehran's nuclear programme.
According to Agence France Presse (AFP), a report by the Agency stated that Iran had reduced the pace of its production of enriched uranium by up to 60 per cent, indicating that the percentage is close to that required to manufacture a bomb.
