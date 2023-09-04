Russia Ready To Restart Grain Deal If Sanctions Lifted, Putin Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Moscow, Sept. 4 (Petra) -- President Vladimir Putin said Monday Moscow could revive the grain deal with the UN to allow Ukraine to export grain as soon as the part for exporting Russian agricultural products is implemented.
During a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said in Russia's Sochi: "Western countries pushedto stop the implementation of the grain deal, as they banned the supply of spare parts for agricultural equipment and prevented our use of banking systems."
"This year, Russia harvested 130 million tons of grain, and we will allocate 60 million tons for export," he added.
