Foreign Ministry Accepts Credentials Of New Israeli Ambassador

Amman, Sept 4 (Petra) -- Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Hazem Al-Khatib on Monday received a copy of the credentials of new Israeli ambassador Rogel Rahman as an accredited and resident ambassador to Jordan.
