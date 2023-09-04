Dubai: Premium Vehicle Number Plates Sold For Nearly Dh50 Million

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 4:31 PM
An open auction of premium number plates in Dubai raised nearly Dh50 million. Held over the weekend, the most expensive plate (AA70) to be auctioned fetched Dh3.82 million.
This was followed by X 7777 that went for Dh3.80 million; Z 43 for Dh2.85 million; Y 96 for Dh2.66 million; and S 888 for Dh2.3 million.
The day's proceeds marked a 30 per cent increase over the first auction that took place earlier this year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.
The RTA offered 90 fancy plates at the auction, comprising two, three, four and five digits.
Such auctions are popular in the UAE, with at least eight out of the 10 most expensive number plates in the world having been sold in the country.
According to the RTA, special plates are appealing to select clients "as they symbolise important events in their lives".
